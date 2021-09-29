Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $616.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.