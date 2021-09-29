Radix Reaches One Day Volume of $2.92 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.