Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,011.47 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.85 or 0.99899353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.33 or 0.06724799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00763231 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.