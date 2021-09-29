Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and $2.67 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,305.62 or 1.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.06822219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00773951 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,525,789 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

