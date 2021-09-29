Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $151.24 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Rally has a total market cap of $151.24 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00136931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,246.39 or 1.00284807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.56 or 0.06833471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00772394 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,737,380 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

