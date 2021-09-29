Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.40. Rallybio shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLYB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

