Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 3,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

