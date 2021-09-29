Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 4.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 386,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

