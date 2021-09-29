Raydium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.61 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $659.29 million and $102.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.25 or 0.00022271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.50 or 0.99756149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.78 or 0.06792180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.00785120 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,281,277 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.