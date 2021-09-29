Rayonier Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,783% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $118,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,413. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

