Raze Network Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $1.26 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.