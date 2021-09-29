Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

