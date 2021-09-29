Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) recently:

9/23/2021 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

9/9/2021 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

9/9/2021 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – MEI Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2021 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MEI Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

MEIP stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

