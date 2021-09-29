Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFYEF)

NFI Group (OTCMKTS: NFYEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

