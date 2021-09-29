Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFYEF)

NFI Group (OTCMKTS: NFYEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.
