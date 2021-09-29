Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Holley (HLLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holley (NYSE: HLLY):
- 9/17/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Holley Inc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
