ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.12 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $64.12 million and $51,683.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,994.16 or 1.00000515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00081878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.66 or 0.00708821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00368140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00241629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001554 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

