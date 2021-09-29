Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the quarter. Redfin comprises 0.2% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.55% of Redfin worth $36,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 22,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

