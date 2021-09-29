Redrow (LON:RDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $662.22

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.22 ($8.65) and traded as high as GBX 697.60 ($9.11). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.83), with a volume of 742,512 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Get Redrow alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 676.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.