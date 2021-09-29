Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00102053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00136094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.30 or 1.00004371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.31 or 0.06789211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.36 or 0.00770032 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

