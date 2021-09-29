Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Up 5.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 147,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 80,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.