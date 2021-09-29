Ren Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $951.08 million and $125.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

