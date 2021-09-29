Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.51 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $147.51 million and $4.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

