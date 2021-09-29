Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone Sells 774 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 827,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.