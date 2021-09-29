Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 585.40 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 853.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

