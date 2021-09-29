Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

