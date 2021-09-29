Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ANFGF, ANIOY, APEMY, ARVN, ARX, AUCOY, BBVA, BDNNY, CELTF, CVE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 29th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

