Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ANFGF, ANIOY, APEMY, ARVN, ARX, AUCOY, BBVA, BDNNY, CELTF, CVE)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 29th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

