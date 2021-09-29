Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ANFGF, ANIOY, APEMY, ARVN, ARX, AUCOY, BBVA, BDNNY, CELTF, CVE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 29th:
Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
