Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX):

9/22/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/7/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $251.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $174.24. The stock had a trading volume of 404,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.