Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,432,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 214,748 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.