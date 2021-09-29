Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,742,789.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.
RVLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 520,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,188. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
