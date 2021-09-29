Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,742,789.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

RVLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 520,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,188. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

