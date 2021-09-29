Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $574.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $576.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

