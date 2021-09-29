RGC Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,640. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RGC Resources stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

