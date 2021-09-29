Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $1,508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 220,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.