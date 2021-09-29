Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.44

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.44 and traded as high as C$43.92. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.82, with a volume of 44,169 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.