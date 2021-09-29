Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $12,931.59 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $12,931.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00007486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

