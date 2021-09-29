Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $649.26

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 649.26 ($8.48) and traded as high as GBX 693.80 ($9.06). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 678.80 ($8.87), with a volume of 2,026,726 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 649.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.