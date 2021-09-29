RigoBlock Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $3,917.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00136931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,246.39 or 1.00284807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.56 or 0.06833471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00772394 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

