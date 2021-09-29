Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 322,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,457. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.