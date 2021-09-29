Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.
Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 322,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,457. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
