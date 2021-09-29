Rivetz (RVT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $238,873.14 and approximately $274.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.