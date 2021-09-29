RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,039 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

