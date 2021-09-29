RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $238.70

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.70 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 245.25 ($3.20). RM shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 39,180 shares trading hands.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get RM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £202.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.