ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $64,939.86 and approximately $28,055.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00137969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.73 or 0.99561337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.58 or 0.06857124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.00782679 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

