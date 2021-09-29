Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.