Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Rotork stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

