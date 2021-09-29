Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $223,134.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $711,118.91 and approximately $223,134.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

