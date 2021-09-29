Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $202.20 on Top Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $202.20 or 0.00489733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $46,902.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

