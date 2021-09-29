Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,853 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after buying an additional 291,277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,958. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

