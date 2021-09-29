Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,832 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 157.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 386,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,451. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.