Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Beyond Meat comprises about 1.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. 50,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,250. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

