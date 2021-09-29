Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,304.43. 99,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,410.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.