Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,488,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,503 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.